NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A subway rider was pushed onto the tracks at the Union Square Station and police are searching for his attacker.

The attack happened Friday night on an uptown 4 train.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and matching t-shirt.

The man allegedly hurled racist slurs at a 24-year-old hispanic man.

When they got off the train at Union Square, police say he punched him in the head several times then pushed him onto the tracks.

The victim’s friend and another person helped him get back up on the platform, after which he was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a minor head wound.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man with a dark complexion and heavyset build. He was last seen wearing a read “MAGA” hat with blue dungarees, a black three-quarter length jacket, and jewelry around his neck.