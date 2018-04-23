With a new season comes new restaurant openings in NYC. From delightful farm-to-table dishes to recipes straight from Italy, here are five of our favorites.

SERRA by Birreria is now open at Eataly Flatiron! This greenhouse-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant will make you feel transformed to an Italian countryside thanks to its hanging plants and down-to-earth atmosphere. Start out your meal with a Sgroppino – a frozen cocktail made with lemon, Prosecco, and vodka or try their fun seasonal Negroni popsicle. Their menu is filled with tons of shareable items and traditional Italian fare like fresh Verdure Crude dall’Orto (raw vegetables with dipping sauces), Coniglio Fritto (Fried Rabbit with lemon and herbs), and Pollo alla Cacciatora (Cascun Farms Chicken with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions). Make sure to stop by the fresh-squeezed lemonade stand, where you’ll find rotating lemons from different cities of Italy (think Genova and Sorrento) along with the option to add herbs and liquors. You’ll definitely want to book a trip to Italia after enjoying an authentic meal here.

The new Scarpetta in NoMad (located within The James Hotel) has just launched Sunday brunch and we couldn’t be more excited. Guests can enjoy live jazz music in the main dining room while noshing on their classic dishes (hello, Spaghetti Tomato Basil) along with new items like Almond French Toast with mascarpone cream and orange preserve and Uova in Camicia – rosemary lentils, plum tomatoes, and poached egg. Definitely don’t skip the bread basket! Inside you’ll find a variety of piping hot rolls as well as a delicious raisin & butterscotch scone. Sip on a Siciliano cocktail, made with Carpano Antica, Averna, cold brew, vanilla bean syrup, and orange twist or stick with a Bloody Mary (which is made from the tomato juice from their notable Spaghetti Tomato Basil). Either way, you can’t go wrong.

In the mood for something on the lighter side? Stop into North Shore Poke Co. across the street from Grand Central Station and feast on traditional Hawaiian style poke. They always serve #FreshOverFrozen and offer a wide variety of signature bowls ranging from their Sunset Beach Bowl (choice of fish, pele rice, sunset sauce, chili flakes, green onions, sweet onions, crispy garlic, mango, avocado & sesame seeds) to the Volcano Wela Bowl (choice of fish, pele rice, kalihi kine sauce, blue crab, mango, green onion, sweet onions, furikake, and chili flakes). Of course, you can always create your own dish with a base of pele rice, greens, or Soba noodles. And don’t forget dessert! They’re offering diners a dark vegan treat that will make you do a double take. The Pineapple Pele Soft Serve is dole whip-infused with activated charcoal and served in a black cone that is topped with optional coconut flakes and condensed milk drizzle.

Who’s ready for a 1960s-inspired cocktail and pizza bar? Located just steps away from the High Line, The Woodstock offers guests a unique experience to dine from what feels like a time capsule. The space itself feels like you’ve walked into a living room from 1967 with funky lighting fixtures, a bright fuschia custom-felted pool table, and plenty of authentic Salvador Dali pieces. Cocktails are just $10 and served in lightbulbs and tiki fishbowls while the food menu is devoted to thin-crust pizzas. Try the Jackie – this pie is filled with flavor thanks to ingredients like tomato, mozzarella, sopressa, parmigiana, pecorino, pepperoncini peppers, and hot honey. The Twiggy comes with semi-dried cherry tomatoes, artichoke, meatless fig salami, oil-cured Sicilian olives, roasted garlic, and fresh parsley. Finally, the Woodstock is a unique staple, made with mozzarella, pecorino, escarole, cannellini bean puree, guanciale, and fennel pollen. Come check out this groovy spot before everyone else hears about it.

Head over to Long Island City and check out the newly opened Bellwether restaurant. Owner Matthew McCormick and chef/co-owner Preston Madson (Barbuto, Freemans, Jams) have teamed up to bring New American dishes to the masses. The menu elevates seasonal produce to its full potential with shareable bites like Braised Lamb Neck for Two with butter bean, spicy house pickles, and pistachio flatbread, Beef Carpaccio with pickled mustard seeds, pea shoots, and potato chip, and Seared Trumpet Royale Mushrooms with leeks, parsley, sherry vinegar, and pine nuts. You’ll definitely want to test out their cocktails too. The Bellwether Bees is a Barr Hill Gin-based drink made with honey, vanilla bean, and lemon. Try something adventures like the Wombat – a cool mixture of rye, smoked maple syrup, ginger, and lemon.

