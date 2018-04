NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were more difficulties this morning for NJ TRANSIT commuters trying to get into and out of the Big Apple.

Trains in and out of Penn Station were subject to delays of up to 90 minutes.

Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to 90-minute delays due to Amtrak overhead wire problems in New York. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 23, 2018

The trouble began at around 9 a.m. and was blamed on Amtrak overhead wire problems.

PATH is cross honoring NJ Transit rail customers @ 33rd St, HOB & NWK. Use Passenger Assistance Telephone if no Agent available in station. [06] — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) April 23, 2018

NJ TRANSIT buses and other bus carriers were cross-honoring rail tickets and passes. PATH was cross honoring at NY 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark.

