NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to death is due in court.

Eighteen-year-old Abel Cedeno is facing manslaughter charges in the September 2017 death of 15-year-old Matthew McCree at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation. He’s also accused of wounding another classmate.

Cedeno, who is pleading not guilty, says he snapped after being taunted by fellow students.

But McCree’s family says the school knew three years ago that Cedeno kept knives in his backpack and had allegedly pulled them on his own family.