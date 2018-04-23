CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Tony Aiello, Western Connecticut State University

DANBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Connecticut university is closed for the day after about 100 students fell ill.

John Clark, the president of Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, says he consulted with state, local and university health officials before deciding to close the school Monday.

A sign at Western Connecticut State University is seen on April 23, 2018 credit: Tony Aiello/CBS2)

He says the decision was made “to protect our university community from infection and spread of the disease.”

“Additionally, this will give our professional staff an additional day to further consult with state and city health officials to determine next steps,” Clark said, adding that crews will work to sanitize and disinfect the school.

“While the latest data we have about the disease is encouraging, we want to make doubly sure that the university is safe and secure for all before re-opening,” he said.

About 100 students have come down with stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

The school is recommending that students go home, if possible, and if they fall ill, stay in their room to prevent the spread of the disease.

The university has about 5,700 students on two campuses in the city.

