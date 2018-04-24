CBS 2 NYErin Sayar (credit: Office of the Special Commissioner of Investigation) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 […]
Filed Under:best of, Eat, Eat.See.Play, Tabitha Britt

By Tabitha Britt

New York is teeming with restaurants, and you can get tequila just about anywhere you go. But why go just anywhere when there’s a few niche places that do it best? Embrace your adventurous side and say goodbye to watered down margaritas and syrupy sour mixes. If you’re looking for a true tequila bar, we’ve got a few new places for you to explore.

Tortaria
4506, 94 University Place
New York, NY 10003
(212) 776-1830
www.tortaria-nyc.com

Don’t let its size fool you. Although Tortaria is lined with tables for two, this intimate spot packs a punch when it comes to flavor. From made-to-order guacamole, hand-pressed and grilled corn masa and flour tortillas, and fresh fruit-squeezed margaritas and mezcal cocktails, Tortaria is the perfect place to bring a first date or spend a girls’ night out. We recommend splitting a pitcher of Tortaria’s house margarita, ordering up a few chicken quesadillas, and sharing a side of spicy fries. It’s a fiery combination your taste buds won’t forget.

Zen Taco
522 Columbus Ave.
New York, NY 10024
(212) 787-3473
www.zentacousa.com

Executive Chef Rene Garcia is serving heat on the Upper West Side. Located on Columbus Avenue, Zen Taco, also known as TruTaco, is giving guests the chance to be adventurous by combining Asian and Latino influences to make one out-of-this-world flavor. But the uniqueness doesn’t stop with the dinner menu. Zen Taco has a variety of popsicle cocktails made with fresh ingredients and top-notch booze. Curb your tequila craving with the CavaAtCancun, a popsicle cocktail loaded with cava, tequila, pineapple, orange, and banana, or the Fressada, made with tequila and strawberry lemonade.

Tacombi
30 W. 24th St.
New York, NY 10010
(212) 242-3491
www.tacombi.com

After years of slinging tacos from the inside of a 1963 Volkswagen bus, the owners of Tacombi opened their flagship restaurant, Tacombi Nolita, on Elizabeth Street. Slowly but surely, Tacombi grew to become a well-known name where authentic food and Mexican hospitality was a given. Guests can order anything from made-to-order Mexican juices to fresh coffee straight from Veracruz, but we recommend starting your meal off with the famous Corn Esquites, made with fresh grilled corn, cotija cheese, homemade morita mayo, and chili pequin, and washing it down with a Watermelon Margarita.

La Esquina  
114 Kenmare St.
New York, NY 10012
(646) 613-7100
www.esquinanyc.com

La Esquina is the real deal. Located on the corner of Lafayette and Kenmare, La Esquina is a no-frills Mexican joint filled with tequila, freshly made tacos, and fun. Head downstairs to the brasserie for a night you won’t forget or spend an afternoon dining outside in La Esquina’s outdoor café. Either way, you’re bound to fall in love with Chef Fabian’s modern spin on traditional Mexican cuisine.

Barrio Chino
253 Broome St.
New York, NY 10002
(212) 228-6710
www.barriochinonyc.com

Prepare to be blown away by Barrio Chino’s spicy margaritas, infused tequilas (have you ever had a habanero-infused tequila?), and cheap and cheesy enchiladas verdes. Meaning “Chinese hood” in Spanish, Barrio Chino brings it when it comes to flavor and authenticity. Decorated with Chinese portraits and hanging paper lanterns, Barrio Chino is a one-of-a-kind spot. But you’d better get there early, tables fill up quickly!

