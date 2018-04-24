GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A boy riding his bicycle was struck and killed by a truck in Bergen County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Lanza and Pleasant avenues in Garfield.

Investigators said the boy was between nine and 11 years old.

Neighbors told CBS2’s Valerie Castro the truck traffic has become a growing problem in their residential community.

“There’s a lot of big trucks that come. There’s a storage facility down there and a lot of factories that are down there, and the trucks come through here this way to get down there I guess,” one person said.

The driver remained on the scene before being brought to police headquarters for questioning.