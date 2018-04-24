CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Assault, children, Chris Melore, Local TV, Michigan, School, Talkers

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI (CBS Local) – A Michigan family is demanding answers after their five-year-old son claims two teachers repeatedly taped his mouth shut and threw out his lunch at school.

“She put the scotch tape on my mouth,” Abdul Dannaoui said, via WNEM. “They said don’t tell your mom or dad, or no one.” The Highview Elementary School student reportedly told his parents on March 26 that he had been prevented from eating his lunch as many as 10 times by the two educators. The child has not returned to the school since the latest incident.

“I’m emotionally heartbroken. Disappointed. That’s his second home. That’s how they treat a child with asthma?” Abdul’s mother Hoda Dannaoui told reporters. The boy’s parents have filed a police report over the alleged abuse and are reportedly planning to sue the school district for failing to stop the teachers.

“It’s outrageous. It’s absurd. You think you send your kid to a place or school, where he would be safe,” attorney Nabih Ayad added. According to the family’s lawyer, only one of the two teachers has been removed from Highview Elementary.

The substitute teaching assistant was reported on the same day of the last incident and removed from the school. “That’s not the type of person we want working for us,” Crestwood School District superintendent Laurine VanValkenburg said, via The Detroit News. “This is not our standard of care. This should not have happened.”

Crestwood School District disputed that the five-year-old had been abused by the teachers prior to March 26. VanValkenburg said that the school has “no knowledge of” other times Dannaoui’s mouth was taped shut, however Dearborn Heights Police are now investigating the boy’s claims.

Dannaoui’s mother said her son won’t return to the school until the other teacher accused of assaulting Abdul is fired.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch