NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of a suspect who they say is wanted in two violent muggings in the Bronx.

Both incidents happened inside the same building on Third Avenue and East 167th Street just months apart.

The first happened back on Feb. 4. Police said the suspect walked up to a 48-year-old man, placed him in a chokehold and took his wallet and phone. Police said he made off with about $60 in cash and several credit cards.

Police said the suspect then struck again in the same building around 1 p.m. on April 12.

In that case, police said the suspect walked up to a 68-year-old man using a walker, put him in a chokehold and then dragged him to the building’s staircase. Police said the suspect took off on foot with the man’s phone and wallet and $300 cash.

The second incident was caught on surveillance video.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 6′ to 6’1″ tall who was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a red or orange hooded sweater with black writing on it, black sweatpants and a multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.