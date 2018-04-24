PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Honors Tuesday for a Paterson police officer who was killed in a car crash last week.

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered for the funeral to remember Officer Tamby Yagan. The 41-year-old traffic officer was killed early Sunday morning after he crashed his squad car while on patrol on Getty Avenue.

“It’s a terrible loss for the Police Department, a terrible loss for his family,” said Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald.

“I just mourn for him and his family.”

Yagan is being remembered by fellow cops as an officer who went above and beyond to serve his community, a kind-hearted family man and an especially loving father to his young son, whom he adored.

“Really his entire life was his son,” said Oswald.

Yagan has also been described by friends as an avid body builder, a former volunteer firefighter and most of all, a warm and generous person.

“We are here to honor him and support his family for all the things he has done for many years,” Oswald said.

Authorities say Yagan was alone behind the wheel of his patrol car when he crashed into a parked car. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

He was the only person involved in the crash, which is under investigation. No word yet on what caused it.