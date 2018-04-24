CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chuck Schumer, Dick Brennan, Kristen Gillibrand, Local TV, Tax Reform

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The fight over the new Republican tax law had some Democrats working hard to stop it.

But now, it appears some of those lawmakers stand to benefit from the changes.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, in the fight against President Donald Trump’s tax plan two voices were heard loud and clear against it: New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

“It’s a dagger to the heart of New York, it’s a dagger to the heart of New Jersey,” Schumer had said.

“I’ve never seen a more blatant attempted at a corporate welfare bill than this bill,” said Gillibrand.

But as it turns out, both Schumer and Gillibrand are big beneficiaries of the bill.

They both were among the few who posted their 2017 tax filings on their websites, and both received salaries of $174,000 a year. With their spouses income, they wind up in a specific category.

“It’s one of those anomalies. Their just in that particular sweet spot of the code where they are making between $200,000-600,000 a year with an unusual set of deductions,” said John Lieberman, CPA with Perelson Weiner LLP. “For most people, they are not going to be in the same situation.”

The Schumers should save in the area of $10,000 in a potential projected filing over the previous year, Brennan reported. In part, because of the changes to the alternative minimum tax.

“The floor has been raised. So where he had taxes, an effective additional tax — or the alternative minimum tax — now that floor or threshold has been raised, and therefore he will be able to to avail himself to his other deductions, not just limited to the state and local income tax,” Lieberman said.

The Gillibrands could see a savings over the previous year in the area of $13,000 for two reasons, Brennan reported.

“One, she will get the child credit, which increases her benefit. The other part is that her husband is self-employed. So under the code, self-employed people making below a certain amount will be able to reduce their income by 20 percent,” said Lieberman.

In a statement, Schumer’s office said in part that the tax bill tipped the scales in favor of corporations and the wealthiest. He called it a raw deal that unfairly targeted New York.

In a statement, Gillibrand’s office said in part, “She votes in the best interests of her constituents and not herself. The Trump tax bill was a bad deal for working New York families and she vigorously opposed it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch