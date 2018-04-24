CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:George H.W. Bush, Local TV, Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man with Down syndrome and former President George H.W. Bush have formed a special bond.

It’s his socks that are warming more than the former president’s feet during a difficult time.

Inside John Cronin’s warehouse in Mellville, he has more than 1,900 different kinds of socks. But he’s running low on one particular design.

“Purple are Down syndrome socks,” he explained. “Just one of them.”

That’s because the former president is getting the socks national attention. He wore the pair, covered with books, to his late wife’s funeral this past weekend.

“I am very happy for that,” said Cronin.

The 22-year-old Huntington man has Down syndrome but, with the help of his dad, they started the company John’s Crazy Socks in 2016. Now, they employ more than 30 people, half have differing disabilities.

“We are in the business of showing what people can do, and President Bush has a strong connection there. He signed the Americans with Disabilities Act,” John’s father, Mark, said.

The Cronins knew Bush and many others were going to wear the socks, because they received a phone call last week requesting several pairs of a specific design.

“Wanting some socks that he and his family can wear to show their support for Mrs. Bush’s legacy, specifically her commitment to literacy,” said Mark.

So they rush-delivered 20 pairs of socks designed by ModSocks.

“When we saw that picture, it brought tears. For me, it’s that special bond between my son and a former president,” Mark said.

It isn’t the first time the former president wore the Long Island man’s socks. On World Down Syndrome Day he sported Cronin’s superhero socks, which Cronin designed himself.

“So happy he wore my superhero socks,” Cronin said.

It still has him smiling from ear to ear.

The Cronins are donating proceeds of the socks to the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation. For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch