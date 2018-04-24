MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man with Down syndrome and former President George H.W. Bush have formed a special bond.

It’s his socks that are warming more than the former president’s feet during a difficult time.

Inside John Cronin’s warehouse in Mellville, he has more than 1,900 different kinds of socks. But he’s running low on one particular design.

“Purple are Down syndrome socks,” he explained. “Just one of them.”

That’s because the former president is getting the socks national attention. He wore the pair, covered with books, to his late wife’s funeral this past weekend.

“I am very happy for that,” said Cronin.

The socks worn by the 41st President of the United States of America at today’s funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/12libHt1Jv — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 21, 2018

The 22-year-old Huntington man has Down syndrome but, with the help of his dad, they started the company John’s Crazy Socks in 2016. Now, they employ more than 30 people, half have differing disabilities.

“We are in the business of showing what people can do, and President Bush has a strong connection there. He signed the Americans with Disabilities Act,” John’s father, Mark, said.

The Cronins knew Bush and many others were going to wear the socks, because they received a phone call last week requesting several pairs of a specific design.

“Wanting some socks that he and his family can wear to show their support for Mrs. Bush’s legacy, specifically her commitment to literacy,” said Mark.

So they rush-delivered 20 pairs of socks designed by ModSocks.

“When we saw that picture, it brought tears. For me, it’s that special bond between my son and a former president,” Mark said.

It isn’t the first time the former president wore the Long Island man’s socks. On World Down Syndrome Day he sported Cronin’s superhero socks, which Cronin designed himself.

“So happy he wore my superhero socks,” Cronin said.

It still has him smiling from ear to ear.

The Cronins are donating proceeds of the socks to the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation. For more information, click here.