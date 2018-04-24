CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker, N.J. sports betting, New Jersey, Ray Lesniak

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s a waiting game in New Jersey as the Supreme Court considers legalizing sports betting in the Garden State.

Gov. Phil Murphy says the state is prepared if the court gives the green light.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, sports betting in New Jersey would look something like horse betting at the Meadowlands clubhouse – where you pick your team and hand over the cash. Millions of people live within 50 miles of the complex, and legalization could mean big business.

“Getting additional foot traffic in here to see this beautiful facility. We built this $120 million facility, it opened back in November of 2013. And horse racing has struggled here in the Garden State,” said Jason Settlemoir, COO and general manager of Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment.

Retired State Sen. Ray Lesniak helped frame sports betting legislation for New Jersey and brought the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

“Why shouldn’t New Jersey residents have the same benefits that Las Vegas does?” he said.

More: Trump Administration Sides With NFL In New Jersey Sports Betting Case

No one knows exactly when the court will rule. It could happen anytime between now and the June recess.

Lesniak estimates legalized sports betting will bring in hundreds of millions in tax revenue and thousands of jobs.

“Monmouth Racetrack is ready to go, they are geared up, they have their systems all in place,” he said.

Track officials said it could be ready two weeks after given the go. Other racetracks and casinos will follow.

“Timeline-wise and stuff like that, we should able to roll by the beginning of the football season,” Settlemoir said.

Baker asked whether people would have to be there in person or could place a bet over the phone.

“It depends. If they uphold my law, then it’s up to the casinos and racetracks to make their rules, and certainly they would do that,” said Lesniak. “If they just declare the sports betting ban unconstitutional, then it’s up to the Legislature to craft what that means and how to do it.”

Meaning the state would allow the racetracks and casinos to develop apps to place bets via your smartphone, but you would still need to be in New Jersey.

“I will place the first bet, and I’m going to bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl,” Lesniak said.

He pointed out that one indirect benefit of sports betting will be tourism and hopefully the survival of Atlantic City casinos.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch