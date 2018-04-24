CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Janelle Burrell, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Voters in Westchester County and the Bronx are heading to the polls to pick two new state lawmakers.

Tuesday’s special Senate elections could decide whether Democrats wrest control of the chamber from Republicans, who now have a one-seat majority.

In Westchester County, Democratic Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer faces Republican Julie Killian are fighting to fill the vacant Senate seat that was left empty when George Latimer was elected county executive.

It’s been a campaign filled with contentious TV ads, millions of dollars in spending and ugly allegations.
Killian was a city councilwoman in Rye.

“I’m an Albany outsider,” she said. “I’m going to go up there and push some buttons and get things done.”

Mayer is a current assemblywoman from Yonkers.

“You need someone who’s gonna go to every meeting,” she said.

Both have been heavily courting women. Killian, slamming Mayer with charged that she dropped the ball on sexual misconduct complaints brought to her by two women when Mayer served as counsel to Senate Democrats.

“She’s no champion of women,” Killian said. “These things have been going on in Albany for years.”

“I feel terribly about their circumstances,” Mayer said. “Unfortunately, we had a ridiculous policy. They still have.”

It’s now up to the voters to decide.

In the Bronx, Democratic Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda faces Republican Patrick Delices.

Even if they win both seats, however, Democrats must also persuade one of their own to return to the party fold.

Democratic Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn now sits with Republicans, meaning the GOP could retain control even if Democrats win a numeric majority.

Democrats already control the Assembly and hold the offices of governor, attorney general and comptroller.

In addition to the Westchester and Bronx races, there are nine Assembly races Tuesday in districts from Long Island to Buffalo.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch