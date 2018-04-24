NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Voters in Westchester County and the Bronx are heading to the polls to pick two new state lawmakers.

Tuesday’s special Senate elections could decide whether Democrats wrest control of the chamber from Republicans, who now have a one-seat majority.

In Westchester County, Democratic Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer faces Republican Julie Killian are fighting to fill the vacant Senate seat that was left empty when George Latimer was elected county executive.

It’s been a campaign filled with contentious TV ads, millions of dollars in spending and ugly allegations.

Killian was a city councilwoman in Rye.

“I’m an Albany outsider,” she said. “I’m going to go up there and push some buttons and get things done.”

Mayer is a current assemblywoman from Yonkers.

“You need someone who’s gonna go to every meeting,” she said.

Both have been heavily courting women. Killian, slamming Mayer with charged that she dropped the ball on sexual misconduct complaints brought to her by two women when Mayer served as counsel to Senate Democrats.

“She’s no champion of women,” Killian said. “These things have been going on in Albany for years.”

“I feel terribly about their circumstances,” Mayer said. “Unfortunately, we had a ridiculous policy. They still have.”

It’s now up to the voters to decide.

In the Bronx, Democratic Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda faces Republican Patrick Delices.

Even if they win both seats, however, Democrats must also persuade one of their own to return to the party fold.

Democratic Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn now sits with Republicans, meaning the GOP could retain control even if Democrats win a numeric majority.

Democrats already control the Assembly and hold the offices of governor, attorney general and comptroller.

In addition to the Westchester and Bronx races, there are nine Assembly races Tuesday in districts from Long Island to Buffalo.

