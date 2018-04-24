NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of individuals involved in a home invasion and attempted robbery at a residence in Queens.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. on April 15 at the corner of 108th Street and 38th Avenue. A 40-year-old male was leaving his apartment for work when he noticed a package on his doorstep. When he reached down to pick up the package two individuals exited the hallway stairwell and pushed him into his apartment. Once inside, the assailants detained the victim, shoved and restrained him, and then hit him in the chest with a stun gun, police said.

The victim’s wife came out of a bedroom and screamed, startled the two attackers, who then took off on foot.

The victim sustained an abrasion, bruising and small lacerations, police said.

The suspects were said to be around 6 foot and each were last seen wearing dark clothing and a multicolored motorcycle helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.