NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cooling off at a New York City park or beach may soon be B.Y.O.B.

Two New York City Council members are proposing to ban the sale of single use water bottles at parks, beaches and other city owned properties. A further measure would ban the sale of any drink that comes in a plastic bottle, including juice and soda.

gettyimages 476865191 City Council Considering Ban On Sale Of Single Use Plastic Bottles At Parks, Beaches

/file – (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

People would still be allowed to bring their own plastic bottles to those places, but wouldn’t be allowed to buy them there.

The measure would also provide for filling stations at parks and beaches, so people could fill up reusable bottles at those locations.

The measure is backed by Councilmembers Rafael Espinal and Ben Kallos.

It’s part of a broader move against plastic waste.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently proposed legislation banning most single use plastic grocery bags in New York.

Last year, the City Council considered a 5 cent fee on plastic bags at grocery stores, but Cuomo killed the measure, calling it “deeply flawed.”

 

 

