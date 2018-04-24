TORONTO (CBSNewYork) — Charges against a driver accused of running down pedestrians in Toronto, Canada are expected to be made public Tuesday when he makes his first court appearance.

Ten people were killed and at least 15 others were seriously hurt when police said Alek Minassian plowed a rented van into a crowded sidewalk Monday.

Cell phone video shows the 25-year-old driver in a standoff with authorities before being taken into custody. Hours after the incident, Canadian authorities could be seen searching the vehicle.

“The incident definitely looked deliberate,” Police Chief Mark Saunders said. “We need to identify whether there are more people he was working in concert with or if this is a lone act.”

So far, authorities are playing down a possible connection to terrorism.

“Based on what we have, there’s nothing that has it to compromise the national security at this time,” the chief said.

Ryder, the van rental company, said in a statement that it was “saddened by this tragic event and our deepest sympathies go out to those impacted.

“We take the safety and security related to the use of our entire fleet very seriously and we are cooperating fully with authorities,” the company said.