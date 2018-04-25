By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see the rain taper off this afternoon with just some leftover drizzle or a shower here and there. Outside of that, expect cooler temps with highs only in the 50s.

Tonight you can expect pockets of drizzle and a few leftover showers. In addition to that, we’re looking at areas of locally dense fog, so be mindful of that.

Tomorrow’s a generally nicer day with more sunshine in the mix and a breeze. Temperatures tomorrow will be running about 10 degrees warmer than today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

As for Friday, the models are in better agreement that we’ll see a little bit of rain around the area. So, for now, plan on having the umbrella.