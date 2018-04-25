Life can get busy, especially in New York City. Whether you need a glass of wine or a new lipstick, here are five monthly subscription services that will have your favorite products at your front door with the click of a button.

By Carly Petrone

Vinebox

www.getvinebox.com

Are you already counting down the days until the weather warms up? Vinebox has launched a new limited-edition box set called Shades of Summer ($76) and it’s perfect for those lazy days when all you want to do is get some sun. It features 9 wines in a gorgeous pink and white hued box that’s easy to travel with and is filled with 6 lovely roses, 2 chillable reds, and 1 crispy white wine. The set can easily be stored in the fridge, which means all you have to do is grab and it on your way out the door. Pre-order yours now to receive shipment in the beginning of May.

Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Club

www.shakerandspoon.com

Sign up for Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Club and be the first to try out incredible recipes using unique and fun ingredients. Each month you’ll get a box with three recipes and everything you’ll need to make up to 12 drinks – all you need to buy is the alcohol! This monthly service curates some of the best syrups, bitters, garnishes, mixers, and citrus and also throws in a recommendation from a bartender about which type of alcohol will go best with each box. Ring in the month of May with their Broken Bourbon Box, featuring three diverse recipes that fit the season and spirit of the Kentucky Derby. Subscribe now through April 30 to get yours. Sign up for a month-to-month subscription at $50 all the way up to a 12-months for a prepaid amount of $480.

Play by Sephora

www.sephora.com

If you’re a Sephora beauty addict than you’ll love their Play! by Sephora monthly curated box of goodies. Sign up for this subscription service and get a sneak peek into the five most sought-after products with stellar samples handpicked from their shelves. Learn how to get the most out of each and every product and make sure to take advantage of your Play! Pass, which comes in every box. This pass lets you redeem 50 bonus Beauty Insider points in-store plus a free one-on-one tutorial that is all about you! Subscribing to Play! By Sephora also allows members to attend exclusive events and log into how-to videos that have been created just for the products in your box. At just $10/month this is certainly a steal.

SoBakeable

sobakeable.com

Calling all bakers! If you’re itching to get into the kitchen and try out new recipes then sign up for SoBakeable. This bimonthly subscription service sends everything you need to make delicious baked goodies straight to your door. All of the ingredients are portioned out, decorations are wrapped, and easy-to-follow instructions are included so all you have to do is add the butter, milk, and eggs. Choose from a variety of kits like Bars & Bites, Party Sprinkle, Crazy About Cookies, or Fancy Celebration. There’s even one available for Mother’s Day, which includes a Vanilla Berry Loaf with infused sugar (add on a Lemon Meringue Cupcake kit to make it extra special). SoBakeable also has an app where you can take a photo of an image in the instruction booklet to watch a video demonstration of that technique! Wow, sign us up.

Scentbird

www.scentbird.com

Can’t decide on which perfume is the essential essence of you? Try out Scentbird and enjoy a 30-day supply of any designer fragrance. This way you can test out the ones you’ve been meaning to try without buying the entire bottle (and ultimately throwing it out when it doesn’t work). For $19.95/mo. members can select from more than 450 designer and niche fragrances (think Anna Sui, Bvlgari, Elizabeth & James, Dolce & Gabbana, Nest, and Prada). The best part? This service can be used for both men and women. After signing up, members will also receive a travel-friendly refillable case. Sounds better than being accosted by the perfume lady at your local department store, right?

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.