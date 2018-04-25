CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Delta Airlines, Disabled, Local TV, Multiple Sclerosis, Talkers, Wheelchair

ATLANTA (CBS Local) – A woman with multiple sclerosis says Delta employees tied her to a wheelchair after the airline failed to provide the flyer with the appropriate handicapped services her family had requested.

Maria Saliagas was reportedly diagnosed with MS five years ago and is now unable to sit up in a chair on her own. On April 1, the woman and her husband traveled from Atlanta to Amsterdam, where a wheelchair with specially designed straps was supposed to be waiting for her after the flight.

According to the couple’s son, who says he planned their trip with Delta and was promised the special wheelchair, the airline did not have the proper chair ready when Saliagas arrived. “They took a dirty blanket and tied her forcefully with it, and she has bruise marks on her arm where it was tight,” Nathan Saliagas said, via KCCI.

The family is demanding that Delta show an effort to change their policy and training when it comes to dealing with disabled passengers. “I definitely know that they’re a good airline,” the couple’s son added. “In this situation, there was no courtesy, no respect. There was a complete operations failure.”

In a Facebook post on April 24, Nathan Saliagas also alleged that his mother was subjected to “physically and emotionally abuse” by Delta workers. “When she started crying, she was told to ‘shut the f— up’ or she will be ‘left there,'” the post claims.

Delta said they “regret the perception” the incident has left with the Saliagas family however, the airline is disputing the details of how Maria Saliagas was handled by airline staff. “While Delta always looks for ways to improve the overall customer experience, our findings do not align with details shared by the customer’s family,” Delta said in a statement provided to the New York Post.

Delta reportedly offered the family 20,000 free sky miles over the incident but the offer was refused.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch