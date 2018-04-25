HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) – Former President George H.W. Bush is feeling better after being hospitalized in Houston, his office announced Wednesday.

The 93-year-old former president has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, where he is expected to recover.

A statement from his office said Bush is “more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoffs series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital.”

The former president was hospitalized over the weekend, shortly after laying his late wife, Barbara to rest. A family spokesperson said he contracted an infection that spread to his blood.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health.

A year ago this month, Bush spent two weeks in the hospital for treatment of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, a constant irritation of the lining of tubes that carry air to one’s lungs. Bush’s doctors said chronic bronchitis is a condition more prevalent with age and can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia.

Bush was hospitalized for 16 days in January 2017 for pneumonia. During that hospital stay, which included time in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

He also was hospitalized in 2015 in Maine after falling at home and breaking a bone in his neck, and in December 2014 for about a week for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

People in their 90s with Parkinson’s disease are often at higher risk of pneumonia and other infections because their swallowing process can be compromised, said Dr. David Reuben, professor of geriatric medicine at the UCLA medical school in Los Angeles.

“And the stress of losing a loved one can weaken the immune system,” he said.

Bacterial infections are treated with antibiotics, he said, while viral infections require other treatments. Infections that spread to the blood usually are not viral, however, he said.

The prognosis for such a case would depend on a number of factors, including heart rate, blood pressure and oxygenation, Reuben said.

“The more of these parameters are abnormal, the more serious the case is,” he said.

George Herbert Walker Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993. Born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts, Bush also served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan’s vice president.

