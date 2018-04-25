NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities want your help finding an intellectually disabled man last seen in the Bronx.

Corell Braddock was last seen at 3:30 p.m. April 18 on East 206th Street between Bainbridge and Perry Avenues.

Corell speaks and understands English and was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, dark jeans and sneakers. He’s 5’7″, 152 pounds and is 35 years old. He has several tattoos on his arms: Stewie from Family Guy, Maggie and Homer Simpson and lettering that reads “Money Over Everything” and “Ruff Riders.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct at 718-220-5811 or 718-220-5860.