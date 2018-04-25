CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Aviva Drescher, Dr. Max Gomez, Health, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Here’s something you don’t hear often: A cosmetic procedure that lasts longer than previous versions and it’s cheaper.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomes reports, it uses special dissolvable threads to fill in wrinkles and creases. Better yet, there’s no downtime with these “thread fillers.”

You might recognize Aviva Drescher as one of the Housewives of New York.

“There’s some characteristics in my face that I’d like to minimize. It’s all about feeling pretty,” she said. “I had some marionette lines around here that were getting a little deep. They didn’t look so pretty.”

Normally, filling those lines would mean multiple injections of synthetic fillers. They work well enough but they’re expensive and have to be repeated every six or nine months.

“People get reactions to them. They would get nodules. They would also get bruised very easily, because of the multiple needle sticks,” said Dr. Bruce Katz, of Juva Skin & Laser Center.

Lynn Price had some of the same issues as Drescher and she also wasn’t crazy about fillers.

“I’d like to plump this area here and maybe down around here. So plump, add volume,” she said.

Instead, she’s having tiny threads put in. They’re made of the same material as dissolvable sutures. Several can be inserted through the same tiny needle stick, depending on how much filling is desired.

In just 15 minutes or so, Price was rejuvenated.

“Absolutely, it looks much better,” she said.

While the slight redness fades in a few minutes, the results do not.

“They last about six months. As they dissolve, they actually stimulate collagen. So we get longer lasting results. They can last a year, two years, even longer. It depends on how many threads we put in each area,” said Katz.

Drescher had her threads done about four months ago, and while makeup obviously makes a difference, so does the plumped up so-called smile and marionette lines.

“No down time at all. I was able to go out right afterwards,” she said.

As for the cost, it depends how many areas are filled and how many threads are used. The cost is about $200-300 for a pair of laugh lines or marionette lines. That’s about a quarter of what the same filling would cost with injectables, and they last longer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch