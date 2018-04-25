NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New York City lawmakers are expected to introduce two bills that could ease the parking problems in Manhattan by requiring drivers to have a permit to park.

City Councilman Mark Levine says it’s about helping local residents take back their streets, that New Yorkers shouldn’t have to fight suburban commuters for parking in their own neighborhood, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

The New York Times reports that two separate bills will be introduced Wednesday in the City Council that would help implement a residential parking permit system.

One that Councilman Levine supports would reportedly help set up a system in Manhattan north of 60th Street on the east and west sides.

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez is also introducing a separate bill that would require the city’s Department of Transportation to implement a residential parking permit system in the entire city.

Both Levine and Rodriguez represent parts of Upper Manhattan, neighborhoods where a lot of parking problems are.

The Times reports that local residents are fed up with suburban drivers coming in from New Jersey, Westchester and Connecticut who take up street parking and then take the subway downtown.

The paper says if a parking permit system is implemented, up to 80 percent of free curbside spots would be reserved for local residents.

On the flip side, many non-local drivers are opposed to regulating public streets. One told the Times that the city thrives by having people drive in for work.

If either of these bills becomes law in the city, the state legislature would then have to approve it.

More details are expected to be released at a news conference later Wednesday.