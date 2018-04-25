NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual wanted in the assault of an 84-year-old man on the Lower East Side.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:20 a.m. The victim was sitting on a bench at 124 East Broadway when he was punched by an unidentified man, who then took off in an unknown direction. The victim, who said he did not know his attacker, was taken to a nearby hospital with facial lacerations.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 38 to 42 years old. He is between 5-foot-9 and 5-11 and weighs 175 pounds. He has short dark hair and was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.