CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Connecticut, Local TV, Tony Aiello

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Lawmakers in Connecticut are pushing for a vote on a plan to reinstate tolls on major roadways.

Tolls were eliminated in 1985, but may return to help ease a cash crunch that’s holding up infrastructure projects.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, in a few years, Connecticut may be welcoming drivers with an electronic toll collection system that charges their E-ZPass or sends a bill to the address linked to their license plates.

One proposal would put tolls on five major roads – Interstates 95, 84 and 91 – and two popular parkways – the Merritt and the Wilbur Cross.

Drivers could be charged $6 to travel I-95 from the New York State line to New Haven.

“I’m against it,” John Rapp, of Stamford, told Aiello. “I don’t think it’s good for Connecticut drivers.

Greenwich resident Sam Romeo said he used to be against tolls in Connecticut, until he thought about the E-ZPass he uses for tolls in New York and New Jersey and noticed all the cars with out-of-state plates on Connecticut roads.

“They get a free ride? Why?” he said. “Our roads are taking a beating.”

Supports say the toll plan could raise up to $800 million to fix Connecticut roads and help fund mass transit.

Some lawmakers say if Connecticut starts taking in revenue through tolls, it ought to reduce the pain at the pump by cutting the state’s gasoline tax, currently the sixth-highest in the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch