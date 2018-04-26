By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

This afternoon will be remarkably better than yesterday with a fair amount of sunshine and even warmer temps. Expect highs in the upper 60s or so.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, but mainly during the overnight period. Expect temps to fall into the mid and low 50s by daybreak.

The models had a tough time coming around to the idea, but it’s now safe to say that we’ll see a period of rain tomorrow, unfortunately. We shouldn’t get quite as much as we did yesterday, but it’s looking wet out there none the less. Some good news, though, is that it should be out of here by about 8pm.

As for Saturday, expect a dry morning with an increasing chance of showers into the afternoon and evening.