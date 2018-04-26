Where do you eat when you’re all the way on the Westside of town? From fresh seafood to southern comforts, here are five of our favorite places to grab a bite near the Javits Center.

North River Lobster Co.

Pier 81

W. 41st St. and 12th Ave.

New York, NY 10036

212-630-8831

northriverlobsterco.com

See More: NYC’s Best Seafood Restaurants: Crave Fishbar, John Dory Oyster Bar, More

The North River Lobster Co. is officially open for the season! If you feel like taking a cruise along New York’s only floating lobster shack then make your way to Pier 81. Hop aboard this one-hour cruise and nibble on everything from lobster rolls and classic clam chowder to a full raw bar and a variety of fried foods (including shark bites!). Take in the views of the city along the Hudson River and sip on one of their signature cocktails like the Life Saver (Ciroc coconut vodka, triple sec, orange, pineapple, grenadine), the Nautical Blue Margarita, or a Watermelon Mule (Absolut lime vodka, watermelon, ginger, lime, ginger brew). The best part? Your $10 ticket is good all day so you can stay onboard for as long as you like. See website for various sail times.

Porchlight

271 11th Ave.

New York, NY 10001

212-981-6188

www.porchlightbar.com

See More: Gone Country: NYC’s 6 Best Southern Style Bars

When you walk into Porchlight, you feel like you’ve been transported to a bustling southern city like Charleston or New Orleans. Danny Meyer’s westside bar is the place you go for the Next Great American Cocktail and some tasty bites. The mixologists here put a lot of effort and love into every drink they prepare and the menu reflects that passion. Make sure to try their extensive cocktail menu that includes fun favorites like the Gun Metal blue (Mezcal vida, blue curacao, peach brandy, lime, and cinnamon), Creole Negroni (Clement Canne Bleue Rhum, Campari, Amaro Montegnegro, sweet vermouth, absinthe), and Damn Fine Rusty Nail (Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Drambuie, Becherovka, Black Hand Bitters, and Hopped Grapefruit Bitters). Don’t forget to try out their food menu too. Start out with their addicting Sugar & Spice Popcorn before moving onto southern staples like Hush Puppies, a Gem Wedge Salad, and Fried Shrimp Po’ Boys.

The Harrow

720 10th Ave.

New York, NY 10019

212-757-6977

www.theharrownewyork.com

See More: NYC’s Best Farm-To-Table Restaurants

The Harrow New York has been busy serving up seasonal and sustainably grown food for the last few months since it opened up its doors in February. This quaint spot has a stellar menu that will leave you feeling full and happy. Highlights include the Cider Braised Bacon & Spiced Medjool Dates (with Rogue Creamery Caveman Blue Cheese), House Made Lobster Pierogi with Tarragon Sour Cream and Truffle Butter, and Crispy Pork Shoulder with Chimichurri, Steak Fries, and Pickles. Their cocktail menu is also impressive. If you’re in the mood for something spicy, test out the Oaxacan Monk. It’s made with Banhez Joven Mezcal, Jalapeno Infused Green Chartreuse, Lime, Agave, and Cucumber. Try something bubbly like the Scarlett Touch – Sparkling Wine, Lillet Blanc, Aperol, Blood Orange, and Rosemary.

Friedman’s

450 10th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-268-1100

www.friedmansrestaurant.com

See More: NYC’s Best Restaurants For Comfort Food

If you’re looking for a weekend brunch option then make your way to Friedman’s on 10th Ave. Nosh on classic dishes like Steak & Eggs (with jalapeno crema), Pastrami Hash, Avocado Toast, and a Nova Benny. This place also makes a mean sandwich. Choose from a B.E.L.T. with herb aioli on sourdough or a Falafel Burger with tzatziki and tomato-mint relish. Those in the mood for something lighter can enjoy their Sesame Salmon Salad, House-Made Granola, or Chopped Chicken Shawarma. Of course, there’s always a mimosa, Bloody Mary, or Bellini a few feet away at the bar. Caffeine drinkers can get their fix with their delicious Nola Brew – Bourbon, amaro, cold brew coffee, sugar, cream, and Angostura bitters.

Green Fig

YOTEL

570 10th Ave.

New York, NY 10036

646-449-7790

www.onfournyc.com

See More: 5 Best Mediterranean Restaurants In Midtown

Head over to the 4th floor of YOTEL NYC and enjoy modern Israeli cuisine at Green Fig. This urban eatery combines unique flavors and spices from the Middle East and the Mediterranean and blends them with local and seasonal ingredients. This bright restaurant feels very inviting thanks to an abundance of greenery and brightly colored lights that adorn the space. The dinner menu has enticing starters and shared plates like Fried Cauliflower with Labaneh tahini, preserved lemon, almond & mint aioli and Pork Belly with swiss chard, chickpeas & Persian lemon stew and tomatoes chutney. Their Homemade Egg Pappardelle can’t be beat thanks to the edition of wild mushroom cream and crispy leek while the “Ha’ Carmel” Market Kebab is stuffed with lamb beef and served with hummus, tahini, radish, and chopped grilled veggies. Wash it all down with a nice seasonal cocktail like their Social Spritzer (Contratto aperitif, mandarine, thyme, cremant) or Kaffir Lime Light (Kaffir infused cachaça, dill, passion fruit).

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.