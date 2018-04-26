CBS 2 NYTappan Zee Bridge as seen from Chopper 880 on May 13, 2014. (Photo by Tom Kaminski, WCBS Newsradio 880) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn math teacher was arrested after police say the 34-year-old allegedly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old student.

Police say Andre Braddy is charged with two counts of criminal sex acts, one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child and sex abuse.

Braddy turned his head away from cameras Wednesday as he was led out of the Special Victims Bureau in handcuffs. He ignored questions as he placed into a minivan ahead of his arraignment.

Braddy, who teaches math at Lenox Academy in Canarsi, is accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy in one of the school’s bathrooms. Investigators say the student told his parents, who called police.

Braddy was immediately removed from the school. Those familiar with him in his Crown Heights neighborhood were stunned by the allegations.

“That’s very shocking, wow,” one neighbor said. “I wouldn’t think he would be involved in something like that. He doesn’t come across — the guy lives normal life.”

In 2014, Braddy was one of four CUNY graduates awarded a $100,000 fellowship for Math for America, agreeing to work as a New York City public school teacher while continuing his own studies.

The city’s Department of Education calls the allegations “deeply disturbing,” and adds Braddy is being kept away from students. He will be removed from payroll as soon as legally possible, according to the DOE.

