NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial kicked off a second day of deliberations.

Cosby twice said “good morning” as he entered the courthouse Thursday.

The jury of seven men and five women will start their second day of weighing charges by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand’s credibility.

Marguerite Jackson’s testimony that Constand once spoke of framing a prominent person to score a big payday will be read back to the jury when court resumes.

Exhausted jurors called it a night after rehearing excerpts from Cosby’s old deposition testimony.

They included his version of what happened the night Constand says he drugged her with three pills and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004, and his admission that he gave quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with in the 1970s.

Cosby’s lawyers claim the sexual encounter with his accuser was consensual.

The jurors completed a marathon, 10-hour session on Wednesday that failed to produce a verdict.

