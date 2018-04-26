NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An Shih-tzu/Yorkie was dognapped during a strong-arm robbery in Queens, police said.

It happened Sunday night at 8 p.m. in a home on 56th Street near Arnold Avenue in Flushing.

If anyone has Information on the above incident please call our Detective Squad. pic.twitter.com/FYa9ejXkMC — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) April 24, 2018

According to a report by qns.com, the victim, 21, told police her ex-boyfriend, 23, his mother, and current girlfriend entered the house. The two women reportedly punched the victim while her ex held her against a wall.

The trio ran off with Rizzo the dog, which had previously been given to the victim as a gift, according to the report.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723 or Detective Borough Queens North at 718-520-9200.