Unlike her parents, Jessica Springsteen was never destined for a career in music. Instead, the 26-year-old has made a name for herself around the world as a champion show jumper & equestrian. While Dad Bruce and Mom Patti Scialfa were touring the world with the E Street Band, Jessica was honing her craft on a large family farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The Duke University graduate dreams of one day becoming an Olympian. Springsteen recently stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York to discuss her life riding horses, growing up in New Jersey and more.

“My mom had always wanted to ride since she was little. When I was like three or four, we moved to Colts Neck, New Jersey,” said Springsteen. “We had all sorts of animals… cows, chickens, goats and pigs. I would go ride everyday after school.”

Springsteen turned pro while she was still in college and the balancing act was certainly a challenge.

“Becoming a professional was a big step, while also trying to balance college,” said Springsteen. “I was also happy I was able to do both.”

Jessica will be back in New York this weekend for the Longines Master of New York. This is the first time that indoor show jumping will be coming to Long Island and the event will take place at the newly renovated NYCB LIVE.