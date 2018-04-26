WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. Senate Thursday confirmed Mike Pompeo as secretary of state.

The outgoing CIA director was confirmed in a 57-42 vote, CBS News reported. He is expected to be sworn in almost immediately so he can begin serving as top diplomat.

JUST IN: Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as the next secretary of state in 57-42 vote https://t.co/sJYHOm6QPj pic.twitter.com/CaDakR42sJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 26, 2018

Earlier this week, Pompeo cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with a favorable recommendation, narrowly avoiding a rare rebuke.

