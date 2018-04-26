Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. Senate Thursday confirmed Mike Pompeo as secretary of state.
The outgoing CIA director was confirmed in a 57-42 vote, CBS News reported. He is expected to be sworn in almost immediately so he can begin serving as top diplomat.
Earlier this week, Pompeo cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with a favorable recommendation, narrowly avoiding a rare rebuke.
