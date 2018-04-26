NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues Thursday for a missing 2-year-old boy from Queens.

Sources tell CBS2 that Adam El-Alaoui was last seen with his father Tuesday morning in Jamaica for an authorized visit.

Joseph Martinez, 51, picked the child up at an Administration for Children’s Services building on 161st Street, but didn’t return at the designated time two hours later.

Martinez is described as an approximately 5’10” tall and 210 pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair who was last seen wearing a black jacket and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.