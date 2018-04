YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A vehicle careened off the Cross County Parkway early Thursday morning in Yonkers.

Officials say the driver was going east on the parkway towards the Bronx River Parkway when the vehicle went off the ramp and then landed on the Bronx River Parkway below.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle on its side. Police said the driver suffered only minor injuries.

Traffic delays stretch back to Tuckahoe Road on the Sprain Brook.