NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mamma Mia, here they go again.

Swedish pop icons ABBA say they recently went back to the studio to take a chance on some new music.

“And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday,” the group wrote in a message on Instagram. “An extremely joyful experience!”

They’ve recorded two songs, and they revealed that one of them is called “I Still Have Faith In You.”

“We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good,” the group wrote.

It’s a move that’s certainly got their fans saying Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and Thank you for the music.