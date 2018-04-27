NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they say threw flaming objects into a manned subway ticket booth following a dispute with the clerk.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Fulton Street station.

Police say the man wrote profanity and threatening messages on the booth and then threw flaming matches and burning paper into the booth’s money slot.

WANTED: Hispanic male, 6’00”, 300 lbs., for attempted arson. After getting into an argument with the subway clerk at the Fulton St. station, he repeatedly tried to set fire to the booth while the clerk was inside at 5pm on April 25.

☎️ #800577TIPS to share info on this. pic.twitter.com/sHuNE6AMkr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 27, 2018

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man around 6′ tall and 300 pounds with black curly hair and a full beard that is graying around the chin.

He was last seen wearing a long black trench coat, a black Nike zippered hooded sweatshirt, a black skullcap, dark blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.