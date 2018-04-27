CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
CBS2's Elle McLogan Took A 'Leap Of Faith' At A New Aerial Adventure ParkBy Elle McLogan
Filed Under:Adventure Park, Elle, Elle McLogan, The Dig, The Dig With Elle McLogan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An aerial adventure has landed in Purchase, New York.

“Everyone’s heard of zip lines,” said Brian Funtleyder, who opened Boundless Adventures with his wife Lorrie. “But it’s way more than a zip line park. There are rope bridges, any way to get from one tree platform to the next. It could be a tightrope. It could be a wobbly bridge. It could be a Tarzan swing or some weird ladder.”

Is the park designed for fitness? Fun? Bonding?

“Yes to all of those questions,” Brian said.

“We did this on vacation in 2012 in West Virginia. It helped with the confidence of my children, and it helped us to kind of bond as a family. And we were just inspired to bring this to others, closer to home,” Lorrie said.

“[The courses are] yellow, green, blue, and black,” she said. “And each one is progressively more challenging from a mental standpoint, [plus] balancing, agility, and strength.”

The range of courses appeals to a variety of guests.

“About 70 percent is individuals, just people coming to have a nice time, and about 30 percent is groups, which would be camps, school field trips, bachelorette parties, 40th birthday parties,” she said.

Among the park’s challenges is the “Leap of Faith,” a 25-foot jump from a ledge to the ground.

“Sometimes, to grow, you need to feel uncomfortable. So we created a safe environment where you can test your boundaries and feel uncomfortable and walk away growing,” Brian said.

“When we named our company Boundless Adventures, we named it because we believe everybody has boundless possibilities.”

Boundless Adventures
735 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, New York 10577
(914) 893-4550
https://boundlessadventures.net/ny-park/

What’s something few people know about but everybody should? Whatever it is, Elle McLogan is tracking it down on The Dig. Join her hunt for treasures hidden across our area. Follow Elle on Twitter and Instagram.

