NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mike Francesa will return to WFAN on Tuesday, just months after retiring.

“Never thought I would be back at the FAN for a minute,” he said. “It’s a very unusual thing that happened.”

For decades, he’s been part of the No. 1 sports talk radio show in New York. His retirement ultimately only lasted 4.5 months.

“I’ll be thrilled to be back doing that, and I hope the audience will respond the way they always have.”

The replacement team of Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott will stay at WFAN at an earlier time slot.

“It seems like he’s stepping on toes. Give other people their chance now,” one man said.

“I liked his opinions, thought he brought a lot to the show. He’s very knowledgeable,” said another.

“I think it’s dead wrong. They should not bring him back,” another added.

Opinions vary on the polarizing host, but WFAN’s first ratings book without Francesa did take a dip.

“Do I make the lineup better? Yes, I do,” he said. “Let’s just say the FAN’s been in a little bit of a slump, and I hope to be able to break that.”

Francesa is reportedly returning to WFAN at a fraction of the $3 million salary he left behind in December.