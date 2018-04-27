CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
GOYANG, South Korea (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — After 65 years, North and South Korea have agreed to formally ending the Korean War.

The development follows a historic day of talks between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and the South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

The Koreas agreed to a formal end to the war later this year with a peace treaty, and to immediately end all hostilities on the Korean Peninsula, involving trilateral or four-way talks with the U.S. and China, CBS News reported.

In a joint statement following the talks, the two Koreas confirmed their goal of achieving “a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization.”

President Moon said “there will not be any more war on the Korean peninsula. A new era of peace has begun.”

On Twitter Friday morning, President Donald Trump said: “KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”

In an earlier tweet, Trump said, “Good things are happening, but only time will tell!”

The president is expected to meet with Kim in May or June.

