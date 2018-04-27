GOYANG, South Korea (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — After 65 years, North and South Korea have agreed to formally ending the Korean War.

The development follows a historic day of talks between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and the South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

The Koreas agreed to a formal end to the war later this year with a peace treaty, and to immediately end all hostilities on the Korean Peninsula, involving trilateral or four-way talks with the U.S. and China, CBS News reported.

In a joint statement following the talks, the two Koreas confirmed their goal of achieving “a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization.”

WATCH: The North and South Korean leaders planted a pine tree, which stands for peace and prosperity, on the Military Demarcation Line, which has symbolized confrontation and division over the past 65 years. https://t.co/Bu5AEbC3JE pic.twitter.com/dho1ycMzL7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 27, 2018

President Moon said “there will not be any more war on the Korean peninsula. A new era of peace has begun.”

On Twitter Friday morning, President Donald Trump said: “KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”

KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

In an earlier tweet, Trump said, “Good things are happening, but only time will tell!”

After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

The president is expected to meet with Kim in May or June.