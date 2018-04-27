CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Ali Bauman, Local TV, NYPD, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers were in the right place at the right time when a newborn baby needed CPR in the Bronx.

Baby Ray sure gave his mother and two NYPD officers a scare last week. At just eight days old, he started choking on milk in an apartment off Crotona Avenue.

“She was desperate. She felt like her son was going to die,” the boy’s mom said through a translator.

The new mother said after she burped her baby and put him on the coach, he started spitting up and was turning blue. She ran outside, saw a police car parked on the corner and frantically knocked on the window.

“She was like, ‘help me, please. My baby’s not breathing, he’s blue, he’s choking,’” said Officer Elizabeth Velasquez.

Related: NYPD Veterans Save Child From Choking During His Dad’s Graduation Ceremony

They ran upstairs where the newborn was unconscious.

“I started giving him blows in the back… Then, I turned the baby over and started giving him chest compressions with my two fingers,” Velasquez said.

But he wasn’t waking up.

“We made a decision as a team to take the baby ourselves to the hospital in the police car,” said Officer Daniel Wynohradnyk.

Velasquez continued CPR for the entire car ride to the hospital.

“It was hard. He was so tiny and I was very gentle, because he just felt so fragile,” she said.

“You have no sense of time, you know. I’m sure it was quick, it felt like forever,” said Wynohradnyk.

Once they heard the baby cry, time started moving again.

“The best feeling I’ve ever had as a cop of 20 years. That was the best feeling I’ve ever had on the job,” Velasquez  said.

Bauman asked the mother, who only speaks Spanish, what she said to the officers once she knew her baby was going to be OK.

“Oh my god,” she said. “If we weren’t there, she doesn’t know what would happen with the baby.”

Now, Ray can sleep even more soundly with two NYPD officers watching over him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch