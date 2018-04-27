NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Prince William and Kate announced Friday that the name of their third child is Louis Arthur Charles.

The announcement was made in a tweet by Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” the statement said. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

Kate gave birth to the healthy baby boy Monday morning, joining 4-year-old big brother Prince George and 2-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.

The tiny prince is fifth in line to the British throne, bumping uncle Prince Harry down to sixth. The birth came just weeks before the royal wedding, when Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle.

Louis is the sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth, who celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday.