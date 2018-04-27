CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an NYPD police sergeant his career.

Sgt. Tim Wall says he may have to retire at the age of 33, because of an injury he suffered last September while responding to a call at Starbucks at Eighth Avenue and 39th Street.

He said there was a “disturbed and violent individual” making threats – Montclair Mobley, who CBS2 has learned had a long record of arrests for assault, burglary and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“I had so many calls there,” Wall told CBS2’s Jessica Layton in an exclusive interview Thursday. “They were having assaults at the location, there was drug use being done in the bathroom.”

He is now suing Starbucks, alleging he repeatedly warned managers that handing out free food could be dangerous.

But the month before, a criminal complaint shows Mobley was arrested for punching someone on the Upper West Side, with charges of harassment and assault. He was released on $500 bail.

Starbucks declined CBS2’s request for an on-camera interview, but CBS2’s Lisa Rozner did find out that after Mobley’s arrest at the restaurant, he was released on $2,500 bail.

Just two weeks ago, a criminal complaint shows he was arrested again. This time, for second-degree burglary at the Pennsylvania Hotel. Police found him, again, at a Starbucks — just a few blocks away from where the alleged assault happened.

“We need judges to do the job according to the penal law… If a person assaults someone, they’re supposed to be in jail and stay in jail. If you’re going to keep on releasing these people, eventually they’re going to kill people and that’s what the problem is,” Sen. Marty Golden, R-N.Y., said.

“It’s a system that’s weak,” said PBA President Pat Lynch. “When you’re changing the laws, when you’re not saying ‘bad folks are bad folks, put them behind bars,’ that’s what’s happening.”

Starbucks denies employees gave away free food and said the store where Wall’s alleged assault happened does not have a program in place to donate to local food pantries. The company also said it’s prepared to present its case in court.

Mobley is now in jail on $200,000 bail for second-degree burglary. Calls to his attorney were not returned.

