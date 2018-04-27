CBS 2 NYThree of the Rockville Centre Beating Suspects (Credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested in the brutal assault of an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video running down the street and assaulting the victim. He then forces the victim against a fence, choking and punching him.

The victim, an Orthodox Jewish man, was left with a black eye, a broken rib and scratches on his neck and back.

orthodox2 Suspect In Attack On Orthodox Jewish Man In Brooklyn Arrested

An Orthodox Jewish man was attacked on his way home from synagogue on April 21, 2018. (Photo: CBS2)

The victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, was walking home from his synagogue on Saturday afternoon near Rutland Road and Schenectady Avenue.

He said the incident began after he said hello to the other person on the street.

“I turned around and I see that he’s right behind me and he jumped me. And then he said ‘I hate Jews,'” the victim said. “I greeted him hello. Next thing I know he said ‘I don’t like Jews. Who were you talking to?’ He put me in a headlock and I’m trying to maneuver out of him. In the meantime, I’m screaming ‘Help! Help! Help! Help!’ He says, ‘You don’t need help. I’m going to kill you right here.'”

Luckily, two people passing by minutes later pulled the suspect off and held him back, helping the victim escape.

jamesvincent Suspect In Attack On Orthodox Jewish Man In Brooklyn Arrested

James Vincent was arrested in the attack on an orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn. (credit: NYPD)

The NYPD arrested James Vincent, 40, in the case.

Vincent is charged with assault, strangulation and possession of marijuana.

