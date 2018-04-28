By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It won’t be another picture perfect weekend, but it’s not all that bad either! The early AM fog has burned off and we’re seeing partly sunny skies this afternoon. Today is the milder day as temps reach the mid and upper 60s, with some 70s for inland spots.

As a cold front approaches this evening, we’ll bring back shower chances. It’ll be mainly on the light side, but you’ll want the umbrella if you’re headed out tonight.

By Sunday, much cooler temps and more clouds will rule, along with some drizzle/drops. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s with a gusty NW breeze. It’s a similar story for Monday, but after that, we heat things up!

Stay tuned as a summer preview arrives to finish the new work week. Have a great weekend!