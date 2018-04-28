NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prison escapee was back in NYPD custody Saturday after a day on the run.

Police say 27-year-old Kevin Taylor had escaped from Saint Barnabas Hospital in the Tremont section of the Bronx Friday morning, but he didn’t get very far.

The search came to an end Friday night at a home in the North Bronx thanks to a tip to police. Neighbors watched the entire scene play out.

“It was ridiculous out here yesterday,” neighbor Gigi Diaz said. “You had about 20 to 30 cops that went upstairs and raided him. They came down very happy.”

Police searched high and low for Taylor, who was deemed an escaped prisoner. It all started Thursday when he was arrested on a weapons charges. Sources say he was taken to Saint Barnabas to be treated for internal bleeding.

Police say a handcuff was removed when he asked to use the restroom early Friday. That’s when he made a run for it, allegedly throwing a cup of an unknown substance at an officer standing guard.

Witnesses saw him run off with one wrist still cuffed.

Taylor was the third suspect to slip from supervision just this year.

In 2015, attempted murder suspect Tareek Arnold had cops on his trail for several weeks before he was recaptured.

Taylor is facing a new criminal charge for escaping in addition to a parole violation. Sources tell CBS2 he’s been arrested by the NYPD dozens of times.