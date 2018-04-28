MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A food pantry in New Jersey says its delivery van was stolen from a church parking lot.

Surveillance video from St. Luke’s Church in Montclair shows a man drive off in the white Ford Transit Connect van on the afternoon of Monday, April 23.

Toni’s Kitchen uses the van to deliver food to several hundred families at local schools and libraries each week.

“The van keeps us going,” Director Anne Mernin said in a statement. “It allows us to take in large food donations from local groceries and shops and turn that surplus food into healthy meals for our soup kitchen and outreach programs. It is busy seven days a week and is the hardest working member of our TK family!”

The van was donated by a local family in 2014.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts is asked to contact Montclair Police.