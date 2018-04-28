NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heads up to anyone travelling near LaGuardia Airport on Saturday.

Westbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway at exit 6 are closed for construction.

Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs and use exit 5 to access Terminal B. Drivers heading to Delta’s Terminals C and D will continue to use exit 7, looping on to the internal airport roadway leading only to those terminals.

Crews are working on a new flyover roadway for the parkway.

Customers are urged to leave additional travel time during the period of closure.