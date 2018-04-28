ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Didi Gregorius wasn’t so sure about a curtain call after his 10th-inning home run. Understandable, given his New York Yankees were on the road.

A big contingent of Yankees fans in Anaheim implored him to do it, and Aaron Judge convinced him.

“It was a little weird for me,” Gregorius said. “There were a lot of fans here. I didn’t expect that to be honest … (my teammates) told me to give the fans what they wanted. Especially the guy right here (Judge).”

Gregorius hit a solo homer in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees won their seventh straight by beating the Los Angeles Angles 4-3 on Friday night after two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani left with an ankle injury.

Gregorius hit a fastball from Blake Parker (0-1) out to right. It was Gregorius’ 10th homer of the season, tied with the Angels’ Mike Trout for the major league lead. His 30 RBIs are also tops in the majors, as is his .368 batting average.

“I always feel good when he’s out there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It seems like he’s got a lot of magic when he walks up there. I don’t know if I expect him to hit a homer but I know I like seeing him in the box in a high leverage spot and he delivered again.”

Ohtani homered on an inside fastball in the second inning but left after trying to beat out a groundball in the fifth. He awkwardly avoided a possible collision with Yankees first baseman Neil Walker on the play. He’s listed as day to day with a mild left ankle sprain. He was receiving treatment after the game and will be re-evaluated Saturday.

“When he stepped on the bag he rolled it a little bit,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

The Yankees tied it in the ninth when pinch-hitter Brett Gardner scored Gary Sanchez on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly against closer Keynan Middleton.

David Robertson (1-1) pitched the ninth and Aroldis Chapman closed out the 10th for his fifth save.

Andrelton Simmons delivered a two-out, two-run triple for the Angels in the seventh for a 3-2 lead. Simmons has seven RBIs over his last three games.

Albert Pujols hit a single in the seventh for his 2,995th career hit.

Ohtani homered on a 97 mph fastball from Luis Severino to give the Angels a 1-0 lead. He was the designated hitter and batted fifth in the lineup for the first time this season. Ohtani is not scheduled to make his next start on the mound until Tuesday. The ankle injury could change that.

Ohtani hit a broken-bat groundout in the fifth inning and partially ran into Walker at first base. Twice, as he was running back to the Angels dugout, he put up his hand to apologize and make sure Walker was OK. Ohtani didn’t show any visible signs of an injury when running back to the dugout.

Luis Severino allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings and struck out eight. He has 18 consecutive road starts in which he’s recorded at least six strikeouts. He’d just like to have that pitch back to Ohtani.

“He’s good,” Severino said. “Next time, I’m not throwing inside (to him) anymore. He’s a good hitter. I threw a good pitch. I have to tip my cap.”

STRIKE THEM OUT

Angels starter Andrew Heaney struck out nine in five innings. It was the second-most strikeouts in his career. He retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced, seven via strikeout.

DEFENSIVE GEMS

Walker, who had been struggling at the plate, was robbed of a three-run homer by Kole Calhoun in right field in the sixth inning, but his sacrifice fly scored Gregorius for a 2-1 lead before Calhoun doubled up Stanton at second. It was the second defensive gem made by Calhoun. Earlier in the game, he made a diving catch to rob Gleyber Torres of a hit.

STAR-STUDDED MATCHUP?

If Ohtani is in the lineup Saturday, he’ll face Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. The two played against each other in Japan in 2013 when Ohtani was a teenager. Ohtani never had a hit against Tanaka.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: INF Brandon Drury (severe migraines) played in his second game on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was 2 for 3 with one run. There is no set plan yet on when he’ll return. … OF Clint Frazier (concussion symptoms) was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and drew one walk in his second consecutive rehab game at Class A Tampa.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (right forearm strain) has been throwing the ball for the last 3-4 days. Shoemaker has been on the disabled list since April 1.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Tanaka (3-2, 5.28) allowed one earned run in earning the win in his last start against the Twins.

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards (3-0, 3.46) will make his first start against the Yankees since June 6, 2015. He has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last four starts.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)