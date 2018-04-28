MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Westchester County shot an emotionally disturbed woman who was trying to harm a child, sources told CBS2.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the Harbor Heights area near Chestnut Avenue.

Mamaroneck Police tried using a Taser on the 28-year-old woman, but she allegedly came at them with a knife and was shot, sources said.

Residents told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner it’s a quiet neighborhood.

“There was some violence that went on two houses down from me, so I don’t know,” one woman said. “We’re a little bit freaked out right now.”

Police said four officers were taken to the hospital, two of whom suffered minor injuries.

The woman and child were also taken to the hospital. There was no word on their conditions.

